Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:36:44 2023-05-15 pm EDT
238.74 USD   +2.11%
05:27pArrowstreet, Coatue Management among big hedge funds buying Meta in first quarter
RE
04:24pDow, S&P edge up as data, debt ceiling curb gains
RE
04:00pDow, S&P end slightly firmer as data, debt ceiling curb gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Arrowstreet, Coatue Management among big hedge funds buying Meta in first quarter

05/15/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prominent hedge funds including Arrowstreet Capital LLC, D1 Capital Partners and Coatue Management LLC were among the investors that bought shares of Meta Platforms Inc in the first quarter of the year, amid an eye-popping rebound in the Facebook-parent's stock.

Meta Platforms, which suffered the worst decline among the mega-cap FANG stocks in 2022, jumped about 70% during the first quarter after stunning Wall Street with better than expected earnings and steeper cost-cutting, while at the same time announcing a $40 billion share buyback. Shares of the company are now up nearly 100% for the year to date.

Arrowstreet Capital added about 5 million shares during the quarter, brining its total position to slightly more than 7 million shares, while Coatue more than doubled its position in the company by buying 4.2 million shares. Winslow Capital Management, meanwhile, initiated a new position in the firm by buying about 927,000 shares, and D1 Capital Partners bought slightly more than 1 million shares.

T Rowe Price Group Inc and Nuveen Asset Management were the largest buyers among mutual fund companies, with each firming adding slightly more than 6 million shares of the company.

Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, was the largest seller among all firms, unloading more than 35 million shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments sold its entire stake of about 569,000 shares, while Glenview Capital Management, run by billionaire Larry Robbins, sold its entire stake of about 526,000 shares, according to filings.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Stephen Coates)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.16% 238.86 Delayed Quote.94.29%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. 0.93% 106.29 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:27pArrowstreet, Coatue Management among big hedge funds buying Meta in first quarter
RE
04:24pDow, S&P edge up as data, debt ceiling curb gains
RE
04:00pDow, S&P end slightly firmer as data, debt ceiling curb gains
RE
03:57pSector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing Late Monday
MT
03:30pSector Update: Tech
MT
02:50pMeta Platforms Introduces Chat Lock on WhatsApp
MT
02:38pDow, S&P little changed as data, debt ceiling weigh
RE
01:31pMeta Platforms Rolling Out Chat Lock in WhatsApp
MT
01:08pS&P 500, Dow muted on slowdown fears; Meta lifts Nasdaq
RE
10:31aCoinHub Revolutionizes Coin Collecting Industry Through Social Media and E-commerce
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 494 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 599 B 599 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 233,81 $
Average target price 267,28 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.94.29%599 192
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-28.15%28 221
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-12.08%12 196
MATCH GROUP, INC.-25.62%8 593
WEIBO CORPORATION-16.79%3 743
BUMBLE INC.-24.04%2 200
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer