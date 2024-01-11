The additional complaint came nearly two months after Noyb told the Austrian Data Protection Authority that Meta's no-ads subscription service launched in Europe in November was equivalent to paying a fee to ensure privacy.
Meta has said the new service which applies to Facebook and Instagram aims to comply with EU rules that users must be given a choice whether their data can be collected and used for targeted ads.
Users who consent to be tracked get a free, ad-supported service.
"While one (free) click is enough to consent to being tracked, users can only withdraw their consent by going through the complicated process of switching to a paid subscription," Noyb said in a statement.
It urged the Austrian watchdog to order Meta to provide users with an easy way to withdraw their consent and also slap it with a fine.
The complaint will likely be forwarded to the Irish data protection watchdog which oversees Meta because it has its European headquarters in Ireland. A ruling by the Irish privacy watchdog would apply across the 27-country bloc.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
By Foo Yun Chee