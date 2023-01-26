Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10:22 2023-01-26 am EST
144.02 USD   +1.78%
Battered BuzzFeed shares rally after report of multi-million dollar Meta deal

01/26/2023 | 10:41am EST
A BuzzFeed sign is seen during the company's debut outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square in New York City

(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 6)

(Reuters) - Shares of BuzzFeed Inc jumped over 50% in early trading after a report said Meta Platforms Inc was paying the digital media firm millions of dollars to bring more creators to Facebook, Instagram.

About 30 million shares changed hands by 9:50 a.m. ET, setting the stock for its busiest session on record and well above its 25-day moving average volume of about 150,000.

As part of a deal reached last year that was valued at close to $10 million, BuzzFeed agreed to help generate content for Meta's platforms and train creators to grow their presence online, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

"BuzzFeed was in dire need of cash. This is a case of (Meta) throwing BuzzFeed a bottle of water in the middle of the desert," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC.

"I wouldn't make too much of this other than they have more cash today than they did yesterday."

The $132 million company has seen its shares tank over 90% to just under $1 since going public via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2021.

Shares of the company were last trading at $1.50.

BuzzFeed is among a list of companies that were hit by a wave of redemptions amid concerns about the economy, with the frenzy for such lucrative dealmaking also fading.

SPACs typically sell shares for $10 each, put the cash in a trust account and then search for a company to buy. Its shareholders can choose to redeem their shares in return for cash.

BuzzFeed said last month it would cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs. Its third-quarter net loss had widened to $27 million from $3.6 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. -0.04% 1.3922 Delayed Quote.3.93%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.87% 144.0915 Delayed Quote.18.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 689 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 371 B 371 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 141,50 $
Average target price 155,04 $
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.18.95%371 041
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.34%38 740
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP3.74%14 561
MATCH GROUP, INC.22.56%14 116
WEIBO CORPORATION14.80%5 340
BUMBLE INC.15.44%3 151