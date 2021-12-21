Biden accuses 'immoral' cable networks, social media of spreading vaccine lies

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on
Tuesday accused unspecified cable television personalities and
social media companies of making money by "peddling lies" about
COVID-19 vaccines and spreading misinformation that can kill
their viewers and followers.
In a White House speech warning the unvaccinated of the
dangers of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Biden said: "The
unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices."
But he added: "Those choices have been fueled by dangerous
misinformation on cable TV and social media."
Biden did not identify any person or company by name, but
the White House has been critical of Fox News and the network's
night-time hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Biden
previously criticized Facebook for allowing posts that spread
vaccine falsehoods.
"You know, these companies and personalities are making
money by peddling lies and allowing misinformation that can kill
their own customers and their own supporters," Biden said.
"It's wrong. It's immoral. I call on the purveyors of these
lies and misinformation to stop it. Stop it now," Biden said.
A politically motivated disinformation campaign has helped
fuel skepticism about the safety of vaccines in the United
States against overwhelming medical evidence that shows they
work and pose little risk. One in four American adults is not
vaccinated.
