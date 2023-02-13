Advanced search
Biden renominates Democrat Slaughter to U.S. antitrust enforcer

02/13/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Federal Trade Commissioner Slaughter testifies in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday renominated Democrat Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission, which has been working to toughen enforcement of antitrust law with mixed results.

Slaughter, who was originally sworn in in 2018, was acting chair of the commission early in the president's term until the current chair, Lina Khan, could be brought on board.

Under Khan, and with supporting votes from Slaughter, the agency has tackled a range of issues, from creating a rule aimed at eliminating more noncompete agreements to difficult merger challenges, such as Facebook parent Meta's acquisition of virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited. A federal judge declined the agency's request to halt the deal.

Also on the FTC, which enforces antitrust law and rules against deceptive practices, are Christine Wilson, a Republican, and Alvaro Bedoya, a Democrat. One seat is empty.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
