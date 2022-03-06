Bolshoi Theatre's chief conductor quits after pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion

OTTAWA, March 6 (Reuters) - Tugan Sokhiev, the chief
conductor at Moscow's prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, announced on
Sunday he was quitting his job after coming under pressure to
condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sokhiev also said he was resigning as conductor of an
orchestra in the French city of Toulouse, where officials had
pressed him to clarify his attitude to the invasion.
"Today I am forced to make a choice and choose one of my
musical family over the other. I am being asked to choose one
cultural tradition over the other," he said in an
English-language post on Facebook.
"I have decided to resign from my positions as Music
Director of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow and Orchestre National du
Capitole de Toulouse with immediate effect."
Last week the Munich Philharmonic dismissed chief conductor
Valery Gergiev with immediate effect after he did not respond to
calls to condemn the invasion.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter)