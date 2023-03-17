Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:22:24 2023-03-17 pm EDT
197.50 USD   -3.63%
05:07pBrazil looks to regulate monetized content on Internet -official
RE
04:55pS&P 500 Posts Weekly Increase in Partial Recovery From Last Week's Slide; Communication Services, Tech Lead Climb
MT
04:30pTrump returns to Facebook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil looks to regulate monetized content on Internet -official

03/17/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is studying whether to regulate Internet platforms with content that earns revenue such as advertising, its secretary for digital policies, Joao Brant, said on Friday.

The idea would be for a regulator to hold such platforms, not consumers, accountable for monetized content, Brant told Reuters.

Another goal is "to prevent the networks from being used for the dissemination and promotion of crimes and illegal content" especially after the riots by supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia in January, fueled by misinformation about the election he lost in October.

Brant said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government also intends to make companies responsible for stopping misinformation, hate speech and other crimes on their social media platforms. Platforms would not be held responsible for content individually, but for how diligent they are in protecting the "digital environment," he said in an interview.

Brant did not detail what the regulatory body would look like, but said the government wants to regulate monetized content and prevent the platforms from spreading misinformation.

"What the body would do is monitor whether the platforms are fulfilling their obligations well, and not deal with individual content published by users. That must be up to the courts," he said.

Brant did not specify the role the judiciary would play in fighting misinformation.

Any proposal would require changes to the regulatory framework in the 2014 law known as the "Marco Civil" that governs the Internet in Brazil and protects the rights of users.

The law's Article 19 exempts platforms from legal responsibility "for damages resulting from content generated by third parties", unless there is a specific court order for the removal of the content.

For Brant, the current framework "generates an incentive for platforms not to take care of the public space of debate."

The absence of accountability for content that is promoted, monetized or presented as advertising must be reconsidered, he said, adding: "For them to have zero responsibility for that content is very bad."

Brazil's Supreme Court has been discussing the constitutionality of Article 19 since 2017, based on a lawsuit filed by Meta Platforms Inc Meta, owner of Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meta questioned its responsibility for removing content without a court decision in a case involving a fake Facebook profile. The court scheduled a public hearing on the issue for March 28. (Reporting by Victor Pinheiro, Debora Ely and Bernardo Barbosa; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.30% 101.62 Delayed Quote.13.70%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.09% 5.6255 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.55% 195.61 Delayed Quote.70.29%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:07pBrazil looks to regulate monetized content on Internet -official
RE
04:55pS&P 500 Posts Weekly Increase in Partial Recovery From Last Week's Slide; Communication..
MT
04:30pTrump returns to Facebook
RE
04:21pDonald Trump Posts On Facebook For The First Time Since 2021
RE
04:21pDonald trump posts on facebook for the first time since 2021…
RE
12:28pMeta Platforms Launches Meta Verified in US
MT
12:12pMeta Platforms Rolls Out Paid Verification Subscription Service for Facebook, Instagram
MT
12:07pMeta launches subscription service in US
RE
11:23aHungary's ruling party to back Finland's NATO accession in March 27 vote
RE
10:47aCircle: Which bank will host the USDC? - Crypto Recap
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 627 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 531 B 531 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 204,93 $
Average target price 218,22 $
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.70.29%531 310
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-28.01%28 229
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-5.31%13 289
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.74%10 229
WEIBO CORPORATION-13.81%4 009
BUMBLE INC.-7.98%2 521