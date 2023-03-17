Brazil looks to regulate monetized content on Internet -official

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government
is studying whether to regulate Internet platforms with content
that earns revenue such as advertising, its secretary for
digital policies, Joao Brant, said on Friday.
The idea would be for a regulator to hold such platforms,
not consumers, accountable for monetized content, Brant told
Reuters.
Another goal is "to prevent the networks from being used for
the dissemination and promotion of crimes and illegal content"
especially after the riots by supporters of former far-right
President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia in January, fueled by
misinformation about the election he lost in October.
Brant said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government
also intends to make companies responsible for stopping
misinformation, hate speech and other crimes on their social
media platforms. Platforms would not be held responsible for
content individually, but for how diligent they are in
protecting the "digital environment," he said in an interview.
Brant did not detail what the regulatory body would look
like, but said the government wants to regulate monetized
content and prevent the platforms from spreading misinformation.
"What the body would do is monitor whether the platforms are
fulfilling their obligations well, and not deal with individual
content published by users. That must be up to the courts," he
said.
Brant did not specify the role the judiciary would play in
fighting misinformation.
Any proposal would require changes to the regulatory
framework in the 2014 law known as the "Marco Civil" that
governs the Internet in Brazil and protects the rights of users.
The law's Article 19 exempts platforms from legal
responsibility "for damages resulting from content generated by
third parties", unless there is a specific court order for the
removal of the content.
For Brant, the current framework "generates an incentive for
platforms not to take care of the public space of debate."
The absence of accountability for content that is promoted,
monetized or presented as advertising must be reconsidered, he
said, adding: "For them to have zero responsibility for that
content is very bad."
Brazil's Supreme Court has been discussing the
constitutionality of Article 19 since 2017, based on a lawsuit
filed by Meta Platforms Inc Meta, owner of Facebook and
WhatsApp.
Meta questioned its responsibility for removing content
without a court decision in a case involving a fake Facebook
profile. The court scheduled a public hearing on the issue for
March 28.
(Reporting by Victor Pinheiro, Debora Ely and Bernardo Barbosa;
Editing by David Gregorio)