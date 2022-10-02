Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
135.68 USD   -0.54%
Burkina Faso coup leader says situation 'under control'

10/02/2022 | 10:34am EDT
But on Sunday (October 2), the West African country's new, self-declared leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said the situation was under control.

In a statement read on television by an army officer, with Traore standing alongside, "order" was said to be "being restored".

On Saturday (October 1), with gunfire has been heard in the Burkinabe capital for a second day, Traore accused President Paul-Henri Damiba of staging a counter-offensive, having been ousted the day before.

Traore also claimed Damiba had taken refuge at a French army base.

The French foreign ministry issued a statement saying the base had never hosted Damiba - but that didn't stop Traore's supporters from setting fire to the French embassy's exterior walls.

In the statement on Sunday, Traore urged citizens to refrain from acts of violence or vandalism, including against the French embassy or military base.

The standoff in the capital signals a deep division within the army and a worrying new chapter for Burkina Faso.

The country has been afflicted by a rampant militant insurgency that has undermined faith in the authorities and displaced almost two million people.

On Saturday Damiba made his first statement on the crisis - posting on the official Facebook page of the presidency that Captain Traore and company should "come to their senses to avoid a fratricidal war which Burkina Faso does not need".

STORY: Ouagadougou is a city on edge, after Burkina Faso's coup on Friday (September 30).


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 659 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 365 B 365 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 135,68 $
Average target price 221,59 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-59.66%364 647
TWITTER, INC.1.43%33 496
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-29.29%27 889
MATCH GROUP, INC.-63.89%13 513
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-40.73%6 882
BUMBLE INC.-36.53%2 785