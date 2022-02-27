Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Central European volunteers make region a 'safe home' for Ukrainians

02/27/2022 | 11:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEREGSURANY, Hungary/WARSAW (Reuters) - Volunteers across Central Europe sprung into action on Sunday to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, donating mountains of supplies, transporting new arrivals from the border and providing what one official called a "safe second home".

After seeing television images showing Ukrainians waiting to enter the European Union and an uncertain future, Roland Ring, 46, drove nearly four hours on Sunday to the border to offer transport to those travelling to shelters around Hungary.

"I was so angry with myself as it took me such a long time to do something with the family car just parked in the garage," Ring told Reuters in the village of Beregsurany, where the mayor has turned an old mansion into an accommodation centre.

People fleeing war in Ukraine poured into Central Europe on Sunday, with queues at border crossings stretching back for kilometres on the fourth day of a Russian invasion that has pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad.

With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, mostly women and children have arrived at the border in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and northeastern Romania in the hope of finding safety in what the Polish interior minister said would be a second home.

"I want to make a clear declaration to all Ukrainians fighting for their freedom: Poland will be a safe place for your wives, your children and your mothers if they come to our country," Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski. "Poland will be a place of refuge, a shelter and safe second home."

Central Europeans sought to do just with volunteers flocking to social media to organise collections, transport, accommodation and any other potential help. Some collection centres had so many offers they had to turn away donations.

At a Warsaw collection centre volunteers sifted through rolls of toilet paper, candles, bed sheets, canned goods and other supplies to prepare care packages while the manager of a nearby hotel offered accommodation to a group of Ukrainians that included a 14-day old baby.

"My hotel is turning into a warehouse," said Magda Jasinska, the manager of Hotel Cyprus, some 30 km (20 miles) from Warsaw. "We regularly employee Ukrainians so this is a very close issue for us."

"A midwife came forward, because she read somewhere that we have a small child. A psychologist came to us and said that he could come right away to help these people."

At borders, authorities set up makeshift reception centres in tents where people could get medical aid and process asylum papers, while thousands of volunteers drove up to the crossings with donations of collected food, blankets and clothes.

In Romania, a Facebook page with 175,000 members generated 10,000 posts in the past 24 hours that allows Ukrainians to request help and volunteers can immediately respond.

Czech resident Arthur Montaque Brown was on his way to Britain to pick up an ambulance purchased through donations along with a tent field hospital he aims to deliver to medical workers in Lviv.

"Donations have spiralled in the last few days," said Brown, a former British soldier who provides medical training in conflict areas. "Our plan is to link up with colleagues in Lviv and set up a field hospital.

"We hope to get there before things get too bad."

(This story refiles to fix typo in headline, no change to text.)

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Anita Komuves and Alicja Ptak


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:32aGoogle blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory
RE
10:26aUkraine-made giant air cargo Mriya burnt in Russian shelling
RE
04:46aUkrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion
RE
02/26Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians
RE
02/26Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars
RE
02/26Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia
RE
02/26Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia
RE
02/26Ukraine security service denies Russian attack in Lviv region
RE
02/26Russia says it has captured Ukraine's Melitopol
RE
02/26Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 B - -
Net income 2022 35 126 M - -
Net cash 2022 54 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 573 B 573 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 210,48 $
Average target price 335,19 $
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-37.42%572 914
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY20.26%47 131
MATCH GROUP, INC.-14.39%32 284
TWITTER, INC.-18.35%28 195
BUMBLE INC.-22.09%3 409
GREE, INC.11.69%1 415