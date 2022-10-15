Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
126.76 USD   -2.71%
Chad names ex-rebels as ministers in new unity government

10/15/2022 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Macron meets Sahel region heads of states, in Paris

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad has named several former rebels to ministerial posts in its new national unity government, which was formed on Friday and will lead the country for the next two years until elections.

The government is the result of a national dialogue held in recent months aimed at easing political tensions, in which several prominent former rebel leaders were invited to participate.

One of them, Tom Erdimi, returned home for the talks after years in exile and has now been named minister of higher education, according to a statement released by the presidency.

Another, Assileck Halata Mahamat, is the new minister of urbanism.

Budget and Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin, who has been handling Chad's debt negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, retains his post in the new government.

The reconciliation effort has been led by Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in April 2021 after his father, long-ruling president Idriss Deby, was killed on the battlefield during a conflict with insurgents.

After initially promising an 18-month transition to elections, Deby recently pushed back the date by two years.

"The mission of our government is specific and it will consist in leading our country towards the first free and fair elections in its political history," said new prime minister Saleh Kebzabo on his official Facebook page.

"All those who agree to build a Chad of open democracy by my side will be welcome," said Kebzabo, a former opposition politician.

Regional and international powers have been pushing for a swift return to democracy in Chad, which has long been a Western ally against Islamist militants.

Although some rebel groups agreed to reconcile, others boycotted the dialogue, including the powerful insurgent group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which threatened to march on the capital last year.

(Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Mahamat Ramadane


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 B - -
Net income 2022 26 789 M - -
Net cash 2022 43 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 341 B 341 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 126,76 $
Average target price 215,95 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-62.31%340 674
TWITTER, INC.16.47%38 462
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-32.34%26 069
MATCH GROUP, INC.-68.65%12 573
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-44.09%6 679
WEIBO CORPORATION-54.84%3 310