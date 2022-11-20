Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
112.05 USD   +0.54%
02:51pColorado clubgoers stop shooter who killed five -police
RE
01:58pFather and son missing as floods hit northern Albania
RE
11/19Ukraine says around 60 Russians killed in long-range shelling attack
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colorado clubgoers stop shooter who killed five -police

11/20/2022 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A suspected gunman who opened fire inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub was stopped by at least two people who fought and subdued him. But the attack left five people dead and 18 injured.

That's according to Colorado Springs police, who on Sunday praised what they called the "heroic" clubgoers who stopped the shooting that began just before midnight.

"While the suspect was inside of the club at least two heroic people inside of the club confronted and fought with the suspect, and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others."

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who was taken into custody.

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called Saturday night's events a "hate attack."

Authorities said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.

"The motive of the crime is a part of this investigation and whether this was a hate crime is a part of that investigation."

The shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed 49 people before he was shot dead by police.

Colorado has seen previous mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 attack on a movie theater in Aurora.

"Club Q is a safe-haven for our LGBTQ citizens. Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly. I'm so terribly saddened and heartbroken."

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference on Sunday morning that two firearms were found at the scene, adding the suspect used a long rifle during the rampage.


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
02:51pColorado clubgoers stop shooter who killed five -police
RE
01:58pFather and son missing as floods hit northern Albania
RE
11/19Ukraine says around 60 Russians killed in long-range shelling attack
RE
11/19Tunisia seeking partners for $3.2 billion of projects -economy minister
RE
11/18Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian -emails
RE
11/18Insider Sell: Fb Financial
MT
11/18Jaguar Land Rover turns to laid-off tech workers for EV skills
RE
11/18Global markets live: General Motors, Gap, Meta, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
11/18Markets are still on a roller coaster ride
MS
11/18Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire hundreds of laid off tech workers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 628 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 112,05 $
Average target price 154,27 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-66.69%297 106
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-24.64%29 854
MATCH GROUP, INC.-64.91%12 960
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-18.54%9 459
WEIBO CORPORATION-53.52%3 503
BUMBLE INC.-31.75%2 997