Colorado clubgoers stop shooter who killed five -police

That's according to Colorado Springs police, who on Sunday praised what they called the "heroic" clubgoers who stopped the shooting that began just before midnight.

"While the suspect was inside of the club at least two heroic people inside of the club confronted and fought with the suspect, and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others."

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who was taken into custody.

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called Saturday night's events a "hate attack."

Authorities said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.

"The motive of the crime is a part of this investigation and whether this was a hate crime is a part of that investigation."

The shooting is reminiscent of the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, where a gunman killed 49 people before he was shot dead by police.

Colorado has seen previous mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 attack on a movie theater in Aurora.

"Club Q is a safe-haven for our LGBTQ citizens. Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in our city, to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly. I'm so terribly saddened and heartbroken."

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference on Sunday morning that two firearms were found at the scene, adding the suspect used a long rifle during the rampage.