Communications services companies fell as competition in social media intensified.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Wednesday launched Threads, a stand-alone microblogging app that takes direct aim at Twitter as user unrest on that platform has grown since Elon Musk took the company over in October.

NBCUniversal is streamlining its entertainment operations under veteran movie studio chief Donna Langley, giving her oversight of its entire content strategy, including television and streaming, The Wall Street Journal reported.

07-06-23 1716ET