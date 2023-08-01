Communications services companies were nearly flat amid cautious trading.

Under pressure from privacy regulators, Meta Platforms has proposed asking all users in Europe to decide whether they would like to see ads targeted based on how they interact with the company's apps, such as what videos they watch or posts they share.

Separately, after months of warnings, Meta said Tuesday it has started to block access to news links for Facebook and Instagram users in Canada in response to legislation that compels digital platforms to compensate domestic media outlets.

Workers dismantled a giant X sign from the top of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter after residents complained and the city issued a violation notice for lack of a permit.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's social-media company is suing a nonprofit that has accused the platform of allowing the proliferation of hate speech, escalating a continuing clash between the billionaire and the research group.

