Communications services companies ticked up as traders rotated back into some of the sectors hardest hit during the recent selloff.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms scheduled the release date of its Quest 3 virtual reality headset and new Ray-Ban smart glasses along with a bevy of AI assistants for its social apps.

09-27-23 1753ET