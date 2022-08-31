Communications Services Up as Worst Seen Behind Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders bet the worst was over for the sector.

Shares of social network concern Snap rallied despite a warning that it was laying off one-fifth of its roughly 6,400 employees and shuttering several projects because of a digital-advertising slowdown.

Investors are being lured back into tech and other growth stocks by attractive valuations after a deep selloff, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. Mr. Pursche cited a Wednesday rally for Facebook owner Meta Group, which is also dependent on digital advertising and whose shares have been more than cut in half for the year to date.

Shipments of smartphones are expected to decline 6.5% worldwide this year, according to International Data Corp.

Ticket distributor SeatGeek raised $238 million privately from investors after recently terminating a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would have taken the SeatGeek public.

