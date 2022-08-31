Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
162.93 USD   +3.67%
05:31pCommunications Services Up as Worst Seen Behind Sector -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
12:33pWall Street struggles for direction on rate hike jitters
RE
10:16aWall Street climbs as tech stocks rebound, oil drops
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Up as Worst Seen Behind Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

08/31/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Communications services companies rose as traders bet the worst was over for the sector.

Shares of social network concern Snap rallied despite a warning that it was laying off one-fifth of its roughly 6,400 employees and shuttering several projects because of a digital-advertising slowdown.

Investors are being lured back into tech and other growth stocks by attractive valuations after a deep selloff, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. Mr. Pursche cited a Wednesday rally for Facebook owner Meta Group, which is also dependent on digital advertising and whose shares have been more than cut in half for the year to date.

Shipments of smartphones are expected to decline 6.5% worldwide this year, according to International Data Corp.

Ticket distributor SeatGeek raised $238 million privately from investors after recently terminating a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would have taken the SeatGeek public. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1730ET

Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 693 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 422 B 422 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 157,16 $
Average target price 223,03 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-53.27%422 375
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-4.51%37 202
TWITTER, INC.-9.02%30 042
MATCH GROUP, INC.-57.29%15 983
BUMBLE INC.-25.01%3 290
GREE, INC.0.47%1 062