Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:13:34 2023-03-20 pm EDT
194.95 USD   -0.34%
11:50aContent moderators sue Meta over alleged 'union-busting' in Kenya
RE
10:49aAmazon to lay off 9,000 more workers
RE
08:46aEdward Jones Upgrades Meta Platforms to Buy From Hold
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Content moderators sue Meta over alleged 'union-busting' in Kenya

03/20/2023 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Facebook content moderators in Kenya are suing the social media site's parent company Meta and two outsourcing companies for unlawful redundancy, a rights group said on Monday.

The 43 applicants say they lost their jobs with Sama, a Kenya-based firm contracted to moderate Facebook content, for organising a union. They also say they were blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another outsourcing firm, Majorel, after Facebook switched contractors.

Last month Meta filed an appeal in Kenya challenging a ruling which said it could be sued in a separate lawsuit brought by a moderator over alleged poor working conditions, even though it has no official presence in the east African country.

The court cases could have implications for how Meta works with content moderators globally. The U.S. company works with thousands of moderators around the world, tasked with reviewing graphic content posted on its platform.

"This is a union-busting operation masquerading as a mass redundancy. You can't just switch suppliers and tell recruiters not to hire your workers because they are 'troublemakers' - that is, because they have the temerity to stand up for themselves," said Cori Crider from Foxglove, a technology rights group which is supporting the latest lawsuit.

Meta, Majorel and Sama did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In January, 260 content moderators working at Facebook's moderation hub in Nairobi were told they would be made redundant by Sama, the outsourcing firm which has run the office since 2019, Foxglove said in a statement.

The moderators accuse Meta of instructing Majorel not to hire any moderators previously employed by Sama, according to the court petition.

"The redundancy being undertaken is unlawful because no genuine nor justifiable reason was given for the redundancy," the moderators said in their application.

"The moderators have been given varying and confusing

explanations for the redundancy which do not add up."

(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Ayenat Mersie; Writing by Hereward Holland, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
11:50aContent moderators sue Meta over alleged 'union-busting' in Kenya
RE
10:49aAmazon to lay off 9,000 more workers
RE
08:46aEdward Jones Upgrades Meta Platforms to Buy From Hold
MT
03/19Factbox: Who are the Ukrainian children at the heart of Putin arrest warrant?
RE
03/18What happens when your AI chatbot stops loving you back
RE
03/17Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/17Brazil looks to regulate monetized content on Internet -official
RE
03/17S&P 500 Posts Weekly Increase in Partial Recovery From Last Week's Slide; Communication..
MT
03/17Trump returns to Facebook
RE
03/17Donald trump posts on facebook for the first time since 2021…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 654 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 507 B 507 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 195,61 $
Average target price 218,84 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.62.55%507 146
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-24.84%29 473
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-5.19%13 306
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.50%10 257
WEIBO CORPORATION-13.86%4 007
BUMBLE INC.-5.32%2 594