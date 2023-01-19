Davos 2023-Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Meta's Chris Cox said that such technology has the capability to create image filters for the likes of the company's Instagram app.

Generative AI can learn from vast data to produce prose, imagery or other content in response to a simple text command.

Meta has been working on generative AI research, for instance tech that can convert a text prompt into a video clip.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)