Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:25 2023-01-19 am EST
135.27 USD   +1.69%
10:13aDavos 2023-Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters
RE
09:31aMeta Platform's WhatsApp Ireland Fined 5.5 Million Euros Over Privacy Issues
MT
08:39aIrish Regulator Fines Meta's WhatsApp over Privacy Laws Breach
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Davos 2023-Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters

01/19/2023 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Generative artificial intelligence, the umbrella technology behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, has interesting applications for social media, the chief product officer for Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told Reuters.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Meta's Chris Cox said that such technology has the capability to create image filters for the likes of the company's Instagram app.

Generative AI can learn from vast data to produce prose, imagery or other content in response to a simple text command.

Meta has been working on generative AI research, for instance tech that can convert a text prompt into a video clip.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:13aDavos 2023-Meta sees promise in generative AI, including for Instagram filters
RE
09:31aMeta Platform's WhatsApp Ireland Fined 5.5 Million Euros Over Privacy Issues
MT
08:39aIrish Regulator Fines Meta's WhatsApp over Privacy Laws Breach
MT
08:25aMeta's WhatsApp fined 5.5 million euro by lead EU privacy regulator
RE
08:17aMeta Platforms' WhatsApp Fined $6 Million Over European Union's Data Protection Violati..
MT
05:22aFacebook approved ads promoting violence in wake of Brazil riots - report
RE
04:48aTaiwan premier, cabinet submit resignations
RE
01/18Trump says his campaign talking with Meta about possible return to Facebook -Fox News
RE
01/18Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts
RE
01/18Microsoft to Slash 10,000 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 688 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 349 B 349 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 133,02 $
Average target price 155,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.10.54%348 805
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY2.04%40 111
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-0.24%14 001
MATCH GROUP, INC.13.79%13 186
WEIBO CORPORATION5.33%4 900
BUMBLE INC.11.83%3 053