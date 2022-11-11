Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to
freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the
Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of
economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on
Friday.
Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's
leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring
freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks
to manage costs.
"While certain macroeconomic factors are out of our control,
meeting these goals requires all of us to continue doing our
part to manage the things we can control - most notably, our
costs," Chapek wrote in the memo.
The move came after Disney missed Wall Street estimates for
quarterly earnings on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked
up more losses from its push into streaming video, which it
refers to as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Shares of
the company fell more than 13% on Wednesday following its
results.
Disney has said the fast-growing service added 12 million
subscribers in its fiscal fourth quarter but reported an
operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion. The company said Disney+
would become profitable in fiscal 2024, with losses having
peaked in the quarter.
The streaming service is known for original series including
the "Star Wars" entries "The Mandalorian," "Andor" and "Obi-Wan
Kenobi," the Marvel entries "WandaVision," "Hawkeye" and
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and content hubs for Disney, Pixar,
Marvel and "Star Wars" films.
Wall Street analysts voiced concern about Disney's
escalating streaming costs. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael
Nathanson observed in a note this week that "the company has to
prove that their pivot to DTC will be worth the investment price
that is currently being paid."
Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base
to brace for an economic downturn. Meta Platforms said
this week it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its
workforce to rein in costs.
One of Disney's studio peers, Warner Bros Discovery, has
undergone dramatic cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs, as
the recently merged company restructures its content operations.
Chapek said Disney has established a task force, including
Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy and General Counsel
Horacio Gutierrez, to help him make "critical big picture
decisions."
The company already has begun looking at content and
marketing spending, but Chapek said the cuts would not sacrifice
quality. Hiring will be limited to a small subset of critical
positions, and some staff reductions are anticipated, as the
company looks to make itself more cost-efficient, Chapek wrote.
Chapek said business travel would be limited and trips would
require advance approval, or conducted virtually as much as
possible.
"Our transformation is designed to ensure we thrive not just
today, but well into the future," Chapek wrote.
The memo was first reported by CNBC.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Chavi Mehta
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aurora Ellis and Will
Dunham)