Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
113.02 USD   +1.03%
05:48pCorporate America braces for large-scale layoffs
RE
05:29pDisney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows
RE
04:46pS&P 500 Posts 5.9% Weekly Climb Amid Relief Over October Inflation Data; Tech, Communication Services Lead Broad Advance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

11/11/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as it looks to manage costs.

"While certain macroeconomic factors are out of our control, meeting these goals requires all of us to continue doing our part to manage the things we can control - most notably, our costs," Chapek wrote in the memo.

The move came after Disney missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into streaming video, which it refers to as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Shares of the company fell more than 13% on Wednesday following its results.

Disney has said the fast-growing service added 12 million subscribers in its fiscal fourth quarter but reported an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion. The company said Disney+ would become profitable in fiscal 2024, with losses having peaked in the quarter.

The streaming service is known for original series including the "Star Wars" entries "The Mandalorian," "Andor" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Marvel entries "WandaVision," "Hawkeye" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and content hubs for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and "Star Wars" films.

Wall Street analysts voiced concern about Disney's escalating streaming costs. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson observed in a note this week that "the company has to prove that their pivot to DTC will be worth the investment price that is currently being paid."

Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base to brace for an economic downturn. Meta Platforms said this week it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce to rein in costs.

One of Disney's studio peers, Warner Bros Discovery, has undergone dramatic cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs, as the recently merged company restructures its content operations.

Chapek said Disney has established a task force, including Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy and General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez, to help him make "critical big picture decisions."

The company already has begun looking at content and marketing spending, but Chapek said the cuts would not sacrifice quality. Hiring will be limited to a small subset of critical positions, and some staff reductions are anticipated, as the company looks to make itself more cost-efficient, Chapek wrote.

Chapek said business travel would be limited and trips would require advance approval, or conducted virtually as much as possible.

"Our transformation is designed to ensure we thrive not just today, but well into the future," Chapek wrote.

The memo was first reported by CNBC.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aurora Ellis and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.03% 113.02 Delayed Quote.-66.74%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 5.03% 95.01 Delayed Quote.-41.60%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:48pCorporate America braces for large-scale layoffs
RE
05:29pDisney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows
RE
04:46pS&P 500 Posts 5.9% Weekly Climb Amid Relief Over October Inflation Data; Tech, Communic..
MT
04:27pNearly half Meta job cuts were in tech, execs say
RE
02:32pFacebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
RE
02:22pNearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
RE
10:36aJCPenney Announces a Three-Year, $500,000 Commitment to Feeding America; The retailer w..
AQ
09:49aPUMP / DUMP #50 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
08:11aTsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region
RE
06:29aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Tesla, Amazon Poised to G..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 620 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 B 300 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 113,02 $
Average target price 157,23 $
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-66.74%296 629
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-33.52%22 341
MATCH GROUP, INC.-63.07%13 641
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-43.50%6 560
WEIBO CORPORATION-58.01%3 165
BUMBLE INC.-31.98%2 986