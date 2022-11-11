Disney plans to freeze hiring, cut some jobs -memo

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to
freeze hiring and cut some jobs, as it strives to move the
Disney+ streaming service to profitability amid a period of
economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on
Friday.
Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney's
division leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted
hiring freeze and anticipates "some small staff reductions" as
it looks to manage costs.
"While certain macroeconomic factors are out of our
control, meeting these goals requires all of us to continue
doing our part to manage the things we can control -- most
notably, our costs," wrote in the memo.
The move comes after Disney missed Wall Street estimates for
quarterly earnings on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked
up more losses from its push into streaming video, which it
refers to as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Shares of
the company fell more than 13% on Wednesday following its
results.
Wall Street analysts voiced concern about Disney's
escalating streaming costs, with MoffettNathanson analyst
Michael Nathanson observing, in a note earlier this week, "the
company has to prove that their pivot to DTC will be worth the
investment price that is currently being paid."
Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base
to brace for an economic downturn. Meta Platforms said
earlier this week it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of
its workforce to rein in costs.
Chapek said the company has established a task force, with
Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy and General Counsel
Horacio Gutierrez, to help him make "critical big picture
decisions."
The company already has begun looking at content and
marketing spending, but Chapek said the cuts would not sacrifice
quality.
Hiring will be limited to a small subset of critical
positions, and some staff reductions are anticipated, as the
company looks to make itself more cost-efficient, he wrote.
Chapek said business travel would be limited and trips would
require advance approval, or conducted virtually, as much as
possible.
"Our transformation is designed to ensure we thrive not just
today, but well into the future," Chapek wrote.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Aurora Ellis)