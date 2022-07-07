Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-07-07 pm EDT
172.50 USD   +1.61%
01:59pDisney says Disneyland's Facebook, Instagram accounts hacked
RE
01:36pExclusive-EU antitrust regulators probing tech group AOM's video licensing policy
RE
12:37pMeta Platforms' Facebook, Instagram at Risk of Having EU-US Data Flows Halted
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney says Disneyland's Facebook, Instagram accounts hacked

07/07/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked earlier on Thursday with a series of inappropriate posts that were subsequently taken down, Walt Disney Co said.

"We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation," the entertainment giant said in a statement.

Screenshots of the Instagram posts, which were posted online, contained profane and racist posts made by a person claiming to be a "super hacker here to bring revenge upon Disney land."

Disneyland has about 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.26% 171.87 Delayed Quote.-49.53%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.97% 97.0405 Delayed Quote.-37.26%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:59pDisney says Disneyland's Facebook, Instagram accounts hacked
RE
01:36pExclusive-EU antitrust regulators probing tech group AOM's video licensing policy
RE
12:37pMeta Platforms' Facebook, Instagram at Risk of Having EU-US Data Flows Halted
MT
12:05pFacebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
RE
11:13aEvercore ISI Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $280 from $325, Keeps Outperform R..
MT
10:38aIreland Watchdog Unveils Draft Order Potentially Blocking Meta's US-EU Data Transfers
MT
09:59aIrish regulator moves closer to possible ban on Facebook, Instagram EU-US data flows
RE
06:33aKibo Energy Achieves First Framework Target In Southern Africa Energy Storage Deal With..
MT
07/06Chips drive highest Samsung Q2 profit since 2018, but demand cooling
RE
07/06Facebook asks U.S. court for old FTC merger documents in antitrust fight
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 31 975 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 475 B 475 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 169,77 $
Average target price 277,64 $
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-49.53%474 782
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY20.19%47 372
TWITTER, INC.-11.59%29 151
MATCH GROUP, INC.-44.15%21 094
BUMBLE INC.-1.00%4 342
GREE, INC.-1.42%1 065