Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
133.45 USD   -4.04%
10/08Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
AQ
10/08Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
RE
10/08Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dozens killed, hurt in Zaporizhzhia city shelling -Ukraine's military

10/09/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Dozens of people have been killed or injured in overnight shelling in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday.

"Overnight, the Russian occupiers cynically struck the residential buildings and civil infrastructure," the military's central command said on its Facebook page.

"Information about victims is being confirmed, but it is already known about dozens of dead or injured."

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev had said at least 17 people were killed in shelling when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The city is about 125 km (80 miles) from a Russian-held nuclear power plant that is Europe's largest. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10/08Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
AQ
10/08Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
RE
10/08Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
RE
10/07FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition
RE
10/07FTC Reportedly Drops Some Claims in Case to Block Meta's Acquisition of Virtual Reality..
MT
10/07Suspect arrested in murder, kidnapping of CA family
RE
10/07Head of Ukrainian Nobel-winning group seeks tribunal to try Putin
RE
10/07MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 7, 202..
MS
10/07Suspect arrested for murder, kidnapping of California family
RE
10/07'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies aged 80
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 609 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 B 359 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 133,45 $
Average target price 220,05 $
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-60.32%358 653
TWITTER, INC.14.28%37 576
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-25.26%29 476
MATCH GROUP, INC.-63.49%13 665
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-37.96%7 204
WEIBO CORPORATION-48.42%3 780