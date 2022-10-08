Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
133.45 USD   -4.04%
10/08Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
AQ
10/08Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
RE
10/08Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned

10/08/2022 | 09:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least 57 students were poisoned by an unidentified substance in a rural secondary school in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to local authorities.

The mass poisoning on Friday was the third at Chiapas schools reported in local media over the past two weeks, spooking students and prompting outrage from parents.

The Mexican Social Security Institute said Friday that 57 teenage students in the rural community of Bochil had arrived at a local hospital with symptoms of poisoning. One student in a "delicate" condition was transferred to a hospital in the state's capital while the rest were stable, the institute said.

Authorities did not speculate on a cause, but local news outlets said some parents believe the students were exposed to contaminated water or food.

"We are outraged by these events," leaders of Bochil said in a statement, adding that they are collaborating with a state prosecutor's investigation.

Videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene in which adults carrying teenagers in school uniforms rushed through a hospital hallway amid anxious shouting.

The state prosecutor's office said on social media on Saturday that it had conducted 15 toxicology exams which had all come out negative for illicit drugs, after reports circulated in local media and on social media that students had tested positive for cocaine.

In a Facebook video on Saturday, dozens of parents gathered at the basketball court of the secondary school, passing a microphone around as they demanded answers from authorities while over a dozen police, some with shields, looked on.

One man in the video said his daughter had been poisoned and tested positive for cocaine at a private laboratory, along with other students.

The state prosecutor's office said it would continue testing students but did not respond to questions about the prior poisoning events

Since Sept. 23, local media have reported two previous cases of mass poisoning in the city of Tapachula, affecting dozens of students.

(Reporting by Jackie Botts and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10/08Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
AQ
10/08Dozens of Mexico students mysteriously poisoned
RE
10/08Five Hong Kong teenagers sentenced in first security case involving minors
RE
10/07FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition
RE
10/07FTC Reportedly Drops Some Claims in Case to Block Meta's Acquisition of Virtual Reality..
MT
10/07Suspect arrested in murder, kidnapping of CA family
RE
10/07Head of Ukrainian Nobel-winning group seeks tribunal to try Putin
RE
10/07MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 7, 202..
MS
10/07Suspect arrested for murder, kidnapping of California family
RE
10/07'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies aged 80
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 609 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 B 359 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 133,45 $
Average target price 220,05 $
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-60.32%358 653
TWITTER, INC.14.28%37 576
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-25.26%29 476
MATCH GROUP, INC.-63.49%13 665
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-37.96%7 204
WEIBO CORPORATION-48.42%3 780