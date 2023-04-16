Dozens of civilians killed in Sudan amid deadly power tussle

This video obtained by Reuters shows a home, said to be in a city just north of the capital Khartoum, reduced to rubble by shelling.

Eyewitness video captured intense gunfights in Khartoum on Saturday.

But local sources told Reuters they could still hear the sound of heavy artillery in and near the capital through the early hours of Sunday.

Witnesses also said the Sudanese military on Sunday launched air strikes on the Omdurman base of the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, just outside Khartoum, as it tries to reassert control over the country.

Conflicting reports about the apparent power struggle continue to surface from the two sides.

Late on Saturday, Sudan's Armed Forces posted on its Facebook page a video that claimed to show soldiers at its Engineers Corps in Omdurman, denying it had been seized by RSF troops.

The Armed Forces also said in a statement there would be "no negotiations or dialogue" until RSF was dissolved.

Earlier in the day, the RSF released videos purporting to show its troops marking the victory of seizing various military bases across the country and defeating "treacherous armed forces."

The RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, also claimed its forces had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and several airports.

But Sudan's army rejects these assertions.

On social media, the Sudanese air force warned residents on Saturday to stay indoors while it conducted what it called an aerial survey of RSF activity.

Authorities also declared a holiday in Khartoum state for Sunday, closing schools, banks and government offices.

The clashes follow rising tensions over the RSF's integration into the military.

And threatens efforts to transition the country to democratic rule.

Global powers including the U.S., EU, African Union and UN have appealed for an immediate end to the violence.