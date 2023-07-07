SEOUL-The current artificial-intelligence frenzy is expected to drive significant growth in memory chips. But that time isn't now.
The latest reminder came Friday, when Samsung Electronics, the world's largest maker of memory chips, forecast a 96% drop in its operating profit for its second quarter-a sign that even the South Korean semiconductor giant isn't able to capitalize on the moment.
Day After Threads Launches, Twitter Accuses Meta of Using Its Trade Secrets
Let the battle begin.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms on Wednesday launched Threads, a stand-alone microblogging app that takes direct aim at Twitter as user unrest on that platform has grown since Elon Musk took the company over in October.
Expected Major Events for Friday
04:30/NED: May Consumer Spending
05:45/SWI: Jun Unemployment
06:00/SWE: May New orders & deliveries in industry
06:00/SWE: May Industrial Production Index
06:00/DEN: May Industrial production & new orders
06:00/NOR: May Industrial Production Index
06:00/GER: May Industrial Production Index
06:00/NOR: May Monthly GDP
06:00/UK: 2Q Halifax House Price Index: UK Regional Breakdown quarterly release
06:00/UK: Jun Halifax House Price Index
06:30/HUN: Jun CPI
06:45/FRA: May Foreign trade
06:45/FRA: May Balance of payments
07:00/SWI: Jun SNB foreign currency reserves
07:00/CZE: May External trade
07:00/CZE: May Industry, Construction
07:00/AUT: Apr Foreign Trade
07:00/SVK: May Foreign trade
08:00/ITA: May Retail Sales
09:00/GRE: May External Trade (provisional data)
09:00/CRO: May Foreign Trade
09:00/GRE: Jun CPI
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
