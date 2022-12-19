Advanced search
EU Charges Meta With Antitrust Violations Linked to Marketplace

12/19/2022 | 06:12am EST
By Kim Mackrael


BRUSSELS -- The European Union has charged Facebook parent Meta Inc. with antitrust violations for allegedly distorting competition by tying its online classified ad service to its social network.

The European Commission, the bloc's antitrust enforcer, on Monday issued a charge sheet against Meta that says the U.S. tech company automatically gives Facebook users access to its Marketplace service, potentially pushing aside competitors. The commission said it is also concerned that Meta imposes unfair conditions on competing online advertising services through its terms and conditions.

Meta will have an opportunity to argue its case before the commission makes a final decision. If the commission concludes the company breached antitrust rules, Meta could face a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.


Write to Kim Mackrael at Kim.mackrael@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 0612ET

