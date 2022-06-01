Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:00 pm EDT
193.64 USD   -0.76%
05:07aEU acted like a fishing trawler in antitrust data searches, Meta lawyer says
RE
05/31U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies
RE
05/31Meta Platforms Changing Ticker Symbol to META
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU acted like a fishing trawler in antitrust data searches, Meta lawyer says

06/01/2022 | 05:07am EDT
Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday compared searches by EU antitrust regulators to a fishing super trawler as they investigate the owner of Facebook's data and online marketplace.

Meta says it has already handed over more than a million documents to the European Commission since its first request in 2019 regarding its Facebook Marketplace, social networking and online classified ads.

It has, however, questioned the necessity and proportionality of the data requests and the reasons provided by the EU competition watchdog. The company has also criticised the agency's use of 2,500 search phrases - including "big question", "for free" and "not good for us" - to trawl the company's documents.

The company, which faces an 8 million euro ($8.6 million) daily penalty payment if it does not comply with the demands, subsequently took its grievance to the General Court, the EU's second highest.

"One needs to put together the vague nature of what is under investigation with these extraordinarily wide ranging and general search terms. Once one does that, it is, with respect, obvious what is going on here. This is a classic fishing expedition," Meta lawyer Daniel Jowell told the panel of five judges.

"Indeed, we would go further. The Commission is operating like a fishing super trawler, hoovering up the whole sea bed - with the intention that it will later see what species of rare fish it finds within its vast nets," he said.

The court will rule in the coming months.

The cases are T-451/20 and T-452/20 Meta Platforms Ireland v Commission.

($1 = 0.9332 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 535 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 524 B 524 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 193,64 $
Average target price 286,17 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-42.43%524 052
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY5.48%41 359
TWITTER, INC.-7.06%30 211
MATCH GROUP, INC.-40.43%22 499
BUMBLE INC.-15.83%3 691
GREE, INC.6.02%1 177