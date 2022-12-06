Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  14:40 06/12/2022 GMT
117.78 USD   -3.80%
02:17pMeta Platforms' Oversight Board Calls for Overhaul of 'Cross-Check' System for Content Moderation
MT
01:27pMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 6, 2022
MS
11:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Mull More Fed Tightening
DJ
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ

12/06/2022 | 02:27pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

The ruling could limit the data that Meta can access to sell such ads, the report added.

Meta shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 116 B - 95 333 M
Net income 2022 24 735 M - 20 286 M
Net cash 2022 35 094 M - 28 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 325 B 325 B 266 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
