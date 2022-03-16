EU's Vestager aims for March deal on tech rules

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission aims
to clinch a fast-tracked deal with EU lawmakers and countries by
the end of March on new rules to rein in the powers of
Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple,
Facebook and Microsoft, Europe's antitrust chief
said on Wednesday.
Margrethe Vestager, who had proposed the Digital Markets Act
more than a year ago with a list of dos and don'ts for U.S. tech
giants, said there has been good progress in negotiations.
"We are now aiming to reach political agreement by the
fourth trilogue by the end of March. If we manage that, that
will be legislation with almost the speed of lightning," she
told a European Parliament hearing.
Talks are due to resume on March 24.
Issues that need to be ironed out include the list of
obligations for online gatekeepers - companies that control data
and access to their platforms - and the level of turnover that
defines which companies will be covered by the DMA, people close
to the matter said.
Another issue is whether the EU executive should be solely
responsible for the proposed law's enforcement at the expense of
national watchdogs.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
Editing by David Goodman)