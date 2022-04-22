Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
184.11 USD   -2.11%
04/22EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
RE
04/22Wall St Week Ahead-Stakes are high as megacap companies highlight big earnings week
RE
04/22Wall St tumbles as investors fret on weak earnings, rate hikes
RE
Summary 
Summary

EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content

04/22/2022 | 09:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Interview of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google, Meta and other large online platforms will have to do more to tackle illegal content or risk hefty fines under new internet rules agreed between European Union countries and EU lawmakers on Saturday.

The agreement came after more than 16 hours of negotiations. The Digital Services Act (DSA) is the second prong of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's strategy to rein in Alphabet unit Google, Meta and other U.S. tech giants.

Last month, she won backing from the 27-country bloc and lawmakers for landmark rules called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that could force Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft to change their core business practices in Europe.

"We have a deal on the DSA: The Digital Services Act will make sure that what is illegal offline is also seen and dealt with as illegal online - not as a slogan, as reality," Vestager said in a tweet.

EU lawmaker Dita Charanzova, who had called for such rules eight years ago, welcomed the agreement.

"Google, Meta and other large online platforms will have to act to better protect their users. Europe has made clear that they cannot act as independent digital islands," she said in a statement.

In a statement, Google said: "As the law is finalized and implemented, the details will matter. We look forward to working with policymakers to get the remaining technical details right to ensure the law works for everyone."

Under the DSA, the companies face fines up to 6% of their global turnover for violating the rules while repeated breaches could see them banned from doing business in the EU.

The new rules ban targeted advertising aimed at children or based on sensitive data such as religion, gender, race and political opinions. Dark patterns, which are tactics that mislead people into giving personal data to companies online, will also be prohibited.

Very large online platforms and online search engines will be required to take specific measures during a crisis. The move was triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the related disinformation.

The companies could be forced to hand over data related to their algorithms to regulators and researchers.

The companies also face a yearly fee up to 0.05% of worldwide annual revenue to cover the costs of monitoring their compliance.

EU lawmaker Martin Schirdewan criticized the exemption granted to medium-sized companies.

"Under pressure from the conservatives, an exception rule for medium-sized companies was integrated, this is a mistake. Due to the large number of companies that fall under this definition in the digital sector, the exception is like a loophole," he said.

The DSA will be enforced in 2024. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.15% 2392.71 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
APPLE INC. -2.78% 161.79 Delayed Quote.-8.89%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.11% 184.11 Delayed Quote.-45.26%
SLOGAN INC. 0.20% 1510 Delayed Quote.29.73%
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 B - -
Net income 2022 34 371 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 500 B 500 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 184,11 $
Average target price 317,55 $
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-45.26%510 522
TWITTER, INC.8.93%35 876
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-17.70%32 521
MATCH GROUP, INC.-41.28%22 145
BUMBLE INC.-28.03%3 155
GREE, INC.24.32%1 418