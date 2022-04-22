EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit
Google, Meta and other large online platforms will have
to do more to tackle illegal content or risk hefty fines under
new internet rules agreed between European Union countries and
EU lawmakers on Saturday.
The agreement came after more than 16 hours of negotiations.
The Digital Services Act (DSA) is the second prong of EU
antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's strategy to rein in
Alphabet unit Google, Meta and other U.S. tech
giants.
Last month, she won backing from the 27-country bloc and
lawmakers for landmark rules called the Digital Markets Act
(DMA) that could force Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft
to change their core business practices in Europe.
"We have a deal on the DSA: The Digital Services Act will
make sure that what is illegal offline is also seen and dealt
with as illegal online - not as a slogan, as reality," Vestager
said in a tweet.
EU lawmaker Dita Charanzova, who had called for such rules
eight years ago, welcomed the agreement.
"Google, Meta and other large online platforms will have to
act to better protect their users. Europe has made clear that
they cannot act as independent digital islands," she said in a
statement.
In a statement, Google said: "As the law is finalized and
implemented, the details will matter. We look forward to working
with policymakers to get the remaining technical details right
to ensure the law works for everyone."
Under the DSA, the companies face fines up to 6% of their
global turnover for violating the rules while repeated breaches
could see them banned from doing business in the EU.
The new rules ban targeted advertising aimed at children or
based on sensitive data such as religion, gender, race and
political opinions. Dark patterns, which are tactics that
mislead people into giving personal data to companies online,
will also be prohibited.
Very large online platforms and online search engines will
be required to take specific measures during a crisis. The move
was triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the related
disinformation.
The companies could be forced to hand over data related to
their algorithms to regulators and researchers.
The companies also face a yearly fee up to 0.05% of
worldwide annual revenue to cover the costs of monitoring their
compliance.
EU lawmaker Martin Schirdewan criticized the exemption
granted to medium-sized companies.
"Under pressure from the conservatives, an exception rule
for medium-sized companies was integrated, this is a mistake.
Due to the large number of companies that fall under this
definition in the digital sector, the exception is like a
loophole," he said.
The DSA will be enforced in 2024.
