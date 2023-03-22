Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
03:40:25 2023-03-22 pm EDT
203.29 USD   +0.56%
Eight dolphins dead after washing ashore in New Jersey
RE
03:00pSenior Meta ads exec departs amid efficiency drive
RE
01:18pGlobal markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
MS
Eight dolphins dead after washing ashore in New Jersey

03/22/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
(Refiling to fix typographical error in 2nd paragraph to make it "Marine" instead of "Marina")

(Reuters) -Eight dolphins died after being stranded on a New Jersey beach according to an animal rescue group, and have been taken to a state lab for necropsies that could help explain why they washed ashore.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, a nonprofit group based in New Jersey that rescues and rehabilitates stranded marine mammals, reported the incident on Tuesday. The aquatic animals, called Common dolphins, beached themselves in Sea Isle City, about 30 miles (50 km) south of Atlantic City.

The reason for the stranding was unclear.

The deaths come about a week after the group reported that two other dolphins died after washing ashore on a sandbar in Sandy Hook Bay, New Jersey, about 50 miles (80 km) south of New York City. The animals are not considered endangered.

The group said on Facebook that two of the creatures had initially died and the other six were euthanized "to prevent further suffering."

A veterinarian with the group determined that returning the animals to the ocean would only prolong their deaths.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit group was unavailable for comment on Wednesday by telephone or email.

All eight of the dolphins were taken to the laboratory for necropsies.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
