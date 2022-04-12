Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
216.46 USD   -2.64%
05:46aFB ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders
PR
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. - FB
PR
04/11Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FB:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25794&from=4

Meta Platforms, Inc. NEWS - FB NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Meta Platforms, Inc. you have until May 9, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?id=25794&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-9-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-meta-platforms-inc-shareholders-301522860.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:46aFB ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022 in the Cl..
PR
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meta ..
PR
04/11Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse
RE
04/11META PLATFORMS : Testing New Tools for Horizon Worlds Creators To Earn Money
PU
04/11Meta platforms says it is also testing a 'creator bonus' program…
RE
04/11Meta platforms says it is starting to test tools for influencers…
RE
04/11Russia scolds Google after alleged 'dead Russians' translation option
RE
04/11MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 11, 2022
04/11How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation during Russia's invasion of Ukraine
RE
04/08META PLATFORMS DECIDES TO USE ALTERN : The Information
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations