    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
214.99 USD   +0.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
FB LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

04/14/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta Platforms, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25910&wire=4

FB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Meta Platforms, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 9, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-meta-platforms-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301525139.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
