Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25125&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 9, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Meta Platforms, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fb-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-meta-platforms-inc-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-9-2022-301510451.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:46aFB SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Meta Platforms, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead ..
PR
04:41aNew rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vestager says
RE
12:22aEU Competition Head To Meet Alphabet CEO
MT
03/24Meta inks partnership for 3D ads in step toward the metaverse
RE
03/24U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal
RE
03/24New Zealand's NZME, Google to discuss news delivery terms amid fair payment push
RE
03/24SUNDAR PICHAI : Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to meet EU antitrust chief March 30
RE
03/24Wall St rises as investors buy beaten-down chipmakers, tech stocks
RE
03/24Wall Street rises on tech boost; NATO summit in focus
RE
03/24MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 24, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations