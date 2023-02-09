Advanced search
Meta Platforms, Inc.
News
Summary
META
US30303M1027
META PLATFORMS, INC.
(META)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12:56:47 2023-02-09 pm EST
180.90
USD
-1.38%
12:49p
Facebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
RE
12:47p
Meta restores Donald Trump's Facebook page
RE
12:47p
Former u.s. president donald trump's facebook page appears resto…
RE
FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FACEBOOK PAGE APPEARS RESTO…
02/09/2023 | 12:47pm EST
FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FACEBOOK PAGE APPEARS RESTORED
© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:49p
Facebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
RE
12:47p
Meta restores Donald Trump's Facebook page
RE
12:47p
Former u.s. president donald trump's facebook page appears resto…
RE
12:05p
Ukraine's defence minister declares 'zelo tolerance' on corruption
RE
06:38a
Futures rise on earnings optimism, Disney climbs on revamp plan
RE
06:14a
TVB Denies Allegations of Unfair Operations
MT
02:24a
Indonesia drafts law enabling media to receive payments from digital platforms for cont..
RE
01:06a
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
RE
12:51a
Taiwan president to donate a month's salary for Turkey relief efforts
RE
12:07a
Twitter's efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
02/08
Loop Capital Raises Meta Platforms' Price Target to $188 From $165, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
02/07
Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semicon..
02/06
Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Goldman Sachs note
RE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
122 B
-
-
Net income 2023
24 850 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
27 453 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
19,5x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
476 B
476 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,66x
EV / Sales 2024
3,18x
Nbr of Employees
86 482
Free-Float
85,0%
More Financials
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
57
Last Close Price
183,43 $
Average target price
204,63 $
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li
Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea
Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth
Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan
Chief Operating & Growth Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.
52.43%
475 568
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
-12.03%
34 475
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
0.72%
14 137
MATCH GROUP, INC.
15.52%
13 387
WEIBO CORPORATION
20.82%
5 620
BUMBLE INC.
25.37%
3 422
More Results
