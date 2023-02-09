Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56:47 2023-02-09 pm EST
180.90 USD   -1.38%
FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FACEBOOK PAGE APPEARS RESTO…

02/09/2023 | 12:47pm EST
FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FACEBOOK PAGE APPEARS RESTORED


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:49pFacebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
RE
12:47pMeta restores Donald Trump's Facebook page
RE
12:47pFormer u.s. president donald trump's facebook page appears resto…
RE
12:05pUkraine's defence minister declares 'zelo tolerance' on corruption
RE
06:38aFutures rise on earnings optimism, Disney climbs on revamp plan
RE
06:14aTVB Denies Allegations of Unfair Operations
MT
02:24aIndonesia drafts law enabling media to receive payments from digital platforms for cont..
RE
01:06aHow a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
RE
12:51aTaiwan president to donate a month's salary for Turkey relief efforts
RE
12:07aTwitter's efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
RE
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 24 850 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 476 B 476 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 183,43 $
Average target price 204,63 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.52.43%475 568
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-12.03%34 475
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.72%14 137
MATCH GROUP, INC.15.52%13 387
WEIBO CORPORATION20.82%5 620
BUMBLE INC.25.37%3 422