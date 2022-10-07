FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Antitrust enforcers who
have asked a federal judge to stop Facebook parent Meta
Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality content maker
Within filed a shorter version of their complaint on Friday.
The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit in July
saying that Meta's acquisition of Within Unlimited Inc would
"tend to create a monopoly" in the market for virtual
reality-dedicated fitness apps.
The amended complaint focuses on the virtual reality
dedicated exercise app market. One of these apps is Within's
Supernatural, which is available only on Meta's VR devices. It
argues that the proposed deal would "substantially lessen
competition or tend to create a monopoly" in that market.
The complaint drops allegations related to the broader VR
fitness app market which also includes dance apps and others
that encourage physical activity but are not purely focused on
exercise.
Meta, which has said it would fight the lawsuit, said, "What
remains of the FTC's case are speculative claims that continue
to lack support in either the facts or the law."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Katie Paul in Palo
Alto, Calif.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)