Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan - witnesses

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 13 (Reuters) - Facebook, YouTube
and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after
having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters
witnesses said.
The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile broadband services
across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and
Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former Prime Minister
Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency.
The social media giants were available again on Friday night
but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by William
Mallard)