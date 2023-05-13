Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
233.81 USD   -0.84%
04:46aFacebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan - witnesses
RE
04:46aFacebook, youtube, twitter down again in pakistan after having b…
RE
12:28aFormer ByteDance executive says he was dismissed for flagging illegal activity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan - witnesses

05/13/2023 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 13 (Reuters) - Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency.

The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.81% 117.51 Delayed Quote.33.19%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.84% 233.81 Delayed Quote.94.29%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
04:46aFacebook, YouTube, Twitter down again in Pakistan - witnesses
RE
04:46aFacebook, youtube, twitter down again in pakistan after having b…
RE
12:28aFormer ByteDance executive says he was dismissed for flagging illegal activity
RE
05/12Investors are still confused by all the mixed signals
MS
05/12Tesla Poised to Benefit From Musk Stepping Down as Twitter Chief Executive, Wedbush Say..
MT
05/11Meta Platforms to Start Testing Generative Artificial Intelligence Ad Tools
MT
05/11Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
RE
05/11Exclusive-Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump nearly 50% after protest violence
RE
05/11Danish defence minister to return from sick leave in August
RE
05/10Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Former Directors Fail to Get Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit Di..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 405 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 599 B 599 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 233,81 $
Average target price 265,39 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.94.29%599 192
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-28.15%28 221
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-12.08%12 196
MATCH GROUP, INC.-25.62%8 593
WEIBO CORPORATION-16.79%3 743
BUMBLE INC.-24.04%2 200
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer