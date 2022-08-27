Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

The financial terms were not disclosed in the filing on Friday.

The judge was asked to put the class action on hold for 60 days until the lawyers for both plaintiffs and Facebook finalize a written settlement.

The four-year-old lawsuit alleged that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing personal data of users with third parties such as the now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has said its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and, quote, "do not support any legal claims."

Facebook and its lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for more details regarding the settlement.

Neither of the two law firms representing the plaintiffs have commented.