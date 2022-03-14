Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook owner to help train Australian politicians, influencers in run-up to election

03/14/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms will help train Australian political candidates on aspects of cyber security and coach influencers to stop the spread of misinformation in a bid to boost the integrity of an upcoming election, it said on Tuesday.

Australia has not yet set a date of its next election, which is due by May. Authorities are already on high alert for electoral interference, having reportedly thwarted a plot by Chinese spies to fund candidates in the 2022 vote.

"We'll stay vigilant to emerging threats and take additional steps, if necessary, to prevent abuse on our platform while also empowering people in Australia to use their voice by voting," Josh Machin, the company's Australian chief of public policy, said in a statement that is to be posted online.

The social media giant added that it had drafted in a university to help with fact-checking operations in Australia and would require disclosure of the names of those paying for election-related advertisements, in what it called its most comprehensive election strategy.

The steps show how social media firms are seeking to combat online distortion and abuse of information during the lead-up to an election, a time when such efforts are typically at their most heated.

The Facebook Protect security program for high-profile individuals launched in Australia in December, with the company vowing to work with election officials and political parties to offer training for candidates on its policies and tools and ways to keep safe.

To avert hacking, it will prompt candidates to upgrade security to two-factor authentication. The company said it would also coach influencers, or those who earn advertising income from online commentary, to spot fake news.

People seeking to run election-related ads will need to furnish government-issued identification, as well as mandatory disclosures of funding sources for them, it said.

Ads by unauthorised parties, without funding disclosure, would be taken down and stored in a public archive for seven years, it added.

RMIT University, which joined Meta's third-party fact-checking effort, said it would review posts the company identified as potential misinformation and try to verify them via interviews with primary sources and checks of public data.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.52% 186.63 Delayed Quote.-44.22%
SAFE S.A. 13.06% 0.1402 Real-time Quote.-50.60%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:44pFacebook owner to help train Australian politicians, influencers in run-up to election
RE
04:41pFB Financial Approves Up To $100 Million Share Buyback
MT
02:28pSouth Africa regulator refers Meta to tribunal over dominance
RE
01:44pKENYA : Preparing For the 2022 Elections
PU
01:35pMeta platforms and its whatsapp subsidiary has been found to be…
RE
12:06pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower Midday; Alibaba, Tesla In Talks
MT
12:05pRussians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block
RE
11:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Focus on the Fed, peace talks
06:50aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Rebounds While Alibaba, Nio ..
MT
04:19aMeta narrows guidance to prohibit calls for death of a head of state
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 822 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 B 511 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 187,61 $
Average target price 327,79 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-44.22%510 664
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-16.45%37 633
TWITTER, INC.-23.65%26 366
MATCH GROUP, INC.-33.12%25 221
BUMBLE INC.-36.12%2 795
GREE, INC.9.21%1 366