Facebook owner to help train Australian politicians, influencers in run-up to election

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms
will help train Australian political candidates on
aspects of cyber security and coach influencers to stop the
spread of misinformation in a bid to boost the integrity of an
upcoming election, it said on Tuesday.
Australia has not yet set a date of its next election, which
is due by May. Authorities are already on high alert for
electoral interference, having reportedly thwarted a plot by
Chinese spies to fund candidates in the 2022 vote.
"We'll stay vigilant to emerging threats and take additional
steps, if necessary, to prevent abuse on our platform while also
empowering people in Australia to use their voice by voting,"
Josh Machin, the company's Australian chief of public policy,
said in a statement that is to be posted online.
The social media giant added that it had drafted in a
university to help with fact-checking operations in Australia
and would require disclosure of the names of those paying for
election-related advertisements, in what it called its most
comprehensive election strategy.
The steps show how social media firms are seeking to combat
online distortion and abuse of information during the lead-up to
an election, a time when such efforts are typically at their
most heated.
The Facebook Protect security program for high-profile
individuals launched in Australia in December, with the company
vowing to work with election officials and political parties to
offer training for candidates on its policies and tools and ways
to keep safe.
To avert hacking, it will prompt candidates to upgrade
security to two-factor authentication. The company said it would
also coach influencers, or those who earn advertising income
from online commentary, to spot fake news.
People seeking to run election-related ads will need to
furnish government-issued identification, as well as mandatory
disclosures of funding sources for them, it said.
Ads by unauthorised parties, without funding disclosure,
would be taken down and stored in a public archive for seven
years, it added.
RMIT University, which joined Meta's third-party
fact-checking effort, said it would review posts the company
identified as potential misinformation and try to verify them
via interviews with primary sources and checks of public data.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)