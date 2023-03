March 10 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is planning additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the next few months, which could match the 13% job cut tally from last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

