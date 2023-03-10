Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ

March 10 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms
is planning additional layoffs to be announced in
multiple rounds over the next few months, which could match the
13% job cut tally from last year, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
Meta let go of 11,000 employees four months ago and would be
the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass
layoffs.
The first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week
and are likely to hit non-engineering roles the hardest,
according to the report.
The company is also expected to shut down some projects and
teams in conjunction with these cuts, the report added.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)