    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
179.51 USD   -1.20%
05:34pFacebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ
RE
Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ

03/10/2023 | 05:34pm EST
March 10 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is planning additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the next few months, which could match the 13% job cut tally from last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta let go of 11,000 employees four months ago and would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

The first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week and are likely to hit non-engineering roles the hardest, according to the report.

The company is also expected to shut down some projects and teams in conjunction with these cuts, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 095 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 471 B 471 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 179,51 $
Average target price 210,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.50.98%471 057
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-25.26%29 305
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-10.27%12 594
MATCH GROUP, INC.-11.67%10 237
WEIBO CORPORATION-8.47%4 034
BUMBLE INC.-7.93%2 523