    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:23 2022-11-11 pm EST
114.50 USD   +2.35%
Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
RE
10:36aJCPenney Announces a Three-Year, $500,000 Commitment to Feeding America; The retailer will support Feeding America during the 2022 holiday season and has pledged their partnership through 2025
AQ
09:49aPUMP / DUMP #50 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects

11/11/2022 | 02:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 620 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 111,87 $
Average target price 157,23 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-66.74%296 629
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-33.52%22 341
MATCH GROUP, INC.-63.07%13 641
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-43.50%6 560
WEIBO CORPORATION-58.01%3 165
BUMBLE INC.-31.98%2 986