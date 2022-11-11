Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Meta Platforms, Inc.
News
Summary
META
US30303M1027
META PLATFORMS, INC.
(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02:43 2022-11-11 pm EST
114.50
USD
+2.35%
02:32p
Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
RE
10:36a
JCPenney Announces a Three-Year, $500,000 Commitment to Feeding America; The retailer will support Feeding America during the 2022 holiday season and has pledged their partnership through 2025
AQ
09:49a
PUMP / DUMP #50 : This week's gainers and losers
Facebook parent Meta winding down some non-core hardware projects
11/11/2022 | 02:32pm EST
11/11/2022 | 02:32pm EST
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California)
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
116 B
-
-
Net income 2022
24 620 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
35 671 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
297 B
297 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,24x
EV / Sales 2023
2,11x
Nbr of Employees
87 314
Free-Float
84,3%
More Financials
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
56
Last Close Price
111,87 $
Average target price
157,23 $
Spread / Average Target
40,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner
Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea
Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth
Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan
Chief Operating & Growth Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.
-66.74%
296 629
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
-33.52%
22 341
MATCH GROUP, INC.
-63.07%
13 641
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
-43.50%
6 560
WEIBO CORPORATION
-58.01%
3 165
BUMBLE INC.
-31.98%
2 986
More Results
