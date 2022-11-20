Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
112.05 USD   +0.54%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Father and son missing as floods hit northern Albania

11/20/2022 | 01:58pm EST
TIRANA (Reuters) - A father and son were missing in Albania on Sunday after their car was swept into a river during floods in the north of the country as heavy rains led emergency services to evacuate those at risk.

A girl who was also in the car when it was caught in the flow of a swollen stream managed to escape, police said.

"The girl's father and her brother were taken away by the flow of the water and police are working to find the missing men," Albania's police service said on its Facebook page, showing rescuers trying to get the car out of the water.

Some schools were closed in the affected areas and Albanian emergency services had begun to evacuate people close to the town of Shkoder as a result of the flood danger.

Albania, which relies all its electricity domestic production from hydro, has seen its worst drought in years during 2022, forcing the government to import more power.

State-owned power utility KESH said the rain in the past 24 hours have been filling its reservoirs and although it was producing at full capacity it also had to discharge more water to keep two of its dams safe.

Although neighbouring Kosovo was also flooded, there were only reports of damage and no loss of life.

(Reporting by Florion Goga; writing by Fatos Bytyci)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 628 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 297 B 297 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 112,05 $
Average target price 154,27 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-66.69%297 106
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-24.64%29 854
MATCH GROUP, INC.-64.91%12 960
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-18.54%9 459
WEIBO CORPORATION-53.52%3 503
BUMBLE INC.-31.75%2 997