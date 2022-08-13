Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-12 pm EDT
180.50 USD   +1.70%
06:12aFestival stage collapse in Spain kills one, injures dozens
RE
04:28aFestival stage collapse in Spain kills one, injures dozens
RE
08/12FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE, DOORDASH TEAM UP FOR LOCAL DELIVERIES : Dow Jones
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Festival stage collapse in Spain kills one, injures dozens

08/13/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Accident at music festival after strong winds, in Valencia

MADRID (Reuters) -One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday, regional emergency services said.

Other infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia.

The festival, where French DJ David Guetta was due to play on Saturday, had DJs scheduled to play throughout the night on Friday across five stages.

Of the injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, regional emergency services tweeted. Regional health authorities said later that 40 people were attended to.

"We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning," organisers said in a statement on the festival's Facebook page.

They said "extraordinary" weather conditions had caused damage to various infrastructure on the festival site.

"At around four in the morning unexpected and violent strong winds destroyed certain areas of the festival, forcing management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of attendees, workers and artists," organisers said.

The festival was suspended for the time being, they said.

DJ Miguel Serna was on the main stage for his 3 a.m. to 4 a.m set when the incident occurred.

"It was a tense few minutes, I've never experienced anything like it before," he wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

"The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected (area). It was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock."

National broadcaster TVE showed images of strong gusts of wind battering against people's tents in the middle of the night.

"We are in a state of shock because we were 30 metres away (from the stage). It could have been me, it could have been anyone," Jesus Carretero, who was at the festival with his brother, told TVE.

National weather agency AEMET said there had been "strong gusts of wind and a sudden rise in temperatures" during the night, with gusts of 82 kph (51 mph) recorded at Alicante airport in the Valencia region.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones and Elena RodriguezEditing by Kirsten Donovan, Frances Kerry & Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
06:12aFestival stage collapse in Spain kills one, injures dozens
RE
04:28aFestival stage collapse in Spain kills one, injures dozens
RE
08/12FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE, DOORDASH TEAM : Dow Jones
MT
08/12Aurora Mobile Enters Collaboration Project With WhatsApp
MT
08/12Australian court orders Google to pay $43 million for misleading users
RE
08/12At least five people killed, 100 hurt in Somaliland protests
RE
08/11Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short, voting rights experts say
RE
08/11WRAPUP 6-Ukraine, Russia blame each other for nuclear plant shelling
RE
08/11Zelenskiy tells officials to stop discussing tactics, probe opens into leak
RE
08/11Twitter Outlines Latest Steps Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 695 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 485 B 485 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 180,50 $
Average target price 224,12 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-46.34%485 102
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY5.07%41 469
TWITTER, INC.2.41%33 817
MATCH GROUP, INC.-48.60%19 235
BUMBLE INC.-7.32%4 066
GREE, INC.-2.72%1 068