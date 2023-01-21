Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-20 pm EST
139.37 USD   +2.37%
07:53aThe fatal story of a Mexican reporter
RE
05:07aIn Mexico, a reporter published a story. The next day he was dead
RE
01/20Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Five inmates who escaped Missouri jail captured, police say

01/21/2023 | 06:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - All five inmates who had escaped a Missouri jail last week are in custody, police said on Saturday.

One of the prisoners was arrested "without incident" in Missouri on Friday while the other four were located "hours later" in Ohio," the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook.

"As of this morning, all escaped inmates have been located and taken into custody," said police.

Last week, authorities mounted a manhunt after the five fugitives broke out of the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, about 75 miles (121 km) south of St. Louis, on Tuesday.

To escape, the men entered a secured cell and forced their way through a secured door, authorities said, then climbed on to the detention facility's roof and climbed down to the ground.

The inmates walked for about 15 minutes until they entered a secured parking lot where they stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with temporary tags, according to authorities.

Three of the prisoners - LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian and Kelly McSean - are known sex offenders and were being held for crimes committed while in prison.

The two others - identified by police as Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins - were being held on felony warrants.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
07:53aThe fatal story of a Mexican reporter
RE
05:07aIn Mexico, a reporter published a story. The next day he was dead
RE
01/20Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
RE
01/20Tech stocks should perform well as economy slows -CIO
RE
01/20Trending: Google Parent Alphabet to Cut 12,000 Jobs
DJ
01/20FTSE 100 steadies after difficult week
AN
01/20MKM Partners Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $155 From $140, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
01/20Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
RE
01/20U.S. consumer staples stocks limp after solid performance in 2022
RE
01/20Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Premarket; Netflix Poised t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 365 B 365 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 139,37 $
Average target price 155,82 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.13.14%365 456
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.34%38 763
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP1.09%14 188
MATCH GROUP, INC.15.30%14 083
WEIBO CORPORATION15.17%5 357
BUMBLE INC.14.06%3 114