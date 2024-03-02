March 1 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill passed by the state's Republican-controlled legislature that would have banned anyone under age 16 from social media platforms, saying he expected lawmakers to produce "a different, superior bill." (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington )
