Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
264.58 USD   +0.37%
04:29aFrance hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy knife attacker
RE
01:00aHow US stocks rose 20% from their lows, and where they might be going
RE
12:52aEU Warns of 'Heavy Sanctions' Against Meta Over Online Content Targeting Children
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy knife attacker

06/09/2023 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People injured in knife attack in French alpine town of Annecy

PARIS (Reuters) - France is calling him "the backpack hero", a young Catholic pilgrim on a walking tour of cathedrals who came face to face with the man who stabbed several children in a park in Annecy.

Henri, a 24-year old management and philosophy student, was near the playground in Le Paquier park when he saw the man attacking children in a stroller as their mother desperately tried to shield them on Thursday.

Video footage shows him trying to block the assailant with one of his two backpacks, pursuing the man into the playground and throwing one of his bags at the attacker.

So far, most of France only knows him by his first name. That is all there is on his social media accounts and police have not gone into more detail.

French media have simply called him "héros au sac à dos" (the backpack hero). His only public comment so far - the message "Pray for the children, I am ok," on his Facebook page.

Europe 1 Radio said Henri would meet President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday.

Four toddlers and two pensioners were stabbed in a knife attack in the tranquil French mountain town on Thursday. Authorities said the main suspect was a Syrian refugee.

A video of the attack, taken by a bystander and verified by Reuters, showed the assailant jump a low wall into a children's playground and repeatedly lunge at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tries to fend him off, while Henri pursues him and hits him with his backpack.

He is then seen pursuing the assailant across the wide expanse of the Le Paquier grasslands, dropping one of his backpacks to run faster, as police also start giving chase.

Henri's Facebook and Instagram accounts were flooded with messages giving thanks for his actions.

"May God bless you ... you did what you could at that moment, you did not give up, you did not run. You are an angel," Instagram user Mag Capone wrote on his site.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Geert De Clercq


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
04:29aFrance hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy knife attacker
RE
01:00aHow US stocks rose 20% from their lows, and where they might be going
RE
12:52aEU Warns of 'Heavy Sanctions' Against Meta Over Online Content Targeting Children
MT
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Look to Next Week's Central Bank ..
DJ
06/08Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
RE
06/08Behold Wall Street's new bull market, maybe
RE
06/08Meta previews generative AI chatbot planned for Whatsapp and Messenger at company all-h..
RE
06/08Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt
RE
06/08Global markets live: Gamestop, Lucid, Meta Platforms, Vodafone, Nest..
MS
06/08Return of the hawks
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 539 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 678 B 678 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,16x
EV / Sales 2024 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 264,58 $
Average target price 270,99 $
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.119.05%678 048
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-20.06%31 420
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-7.85%12 782
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.88%10 874
WEIBO CORPORATION-22.65%3 480
BUMBLE INC.-19.91%2 319
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer