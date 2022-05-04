Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 07:36:45 am EDT
211.02 USD   -0.48%
07:17aGermany urges Vestager to consider company breakups in EU antitrust reforms
RE
05:58aREFILE-UPDATE 1-German regulator imposes tougher rules on Facebook owner Meta
RE
05:50aRAADR, INC. (OTCMKTS : RDAR) To Fight Cyberbullying On Social Platforms (TWTR, FB, FDBL, IMTL)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany urges Vestager to consider company breakups in EU antitrust reforms

05/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust rules should be beefed up to allow regulators to break up companies for serious breaches, German State Secretary Sven Giegold said on Wednesday, urging EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager to consider this when reforming regulations.

Rules known as Regulation 1/2003, in force since 2004, have allowed Vestager to go after Alphabet unit Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Intel, and impose billions of euros in fines.

Vestager's proposal to reform the rules came as companies complained about lengthy proceedings and demands for information ranging from minutiae to complex data.

Giegold, state secretary at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, said Vestager should be bolder.

"Market investigations and structural remedies should also be on the table for the upcoming review of the regulation 1/2003 that Vice President Margaret Vestager has announced recently," he told a conference organised by the German cartel office.

Giegold said European Union merger rules could also do with an update to strengthen them, in particular against big companies acquiring smaller rivals to close them down.

"One particular area where we need reinforcement is EU merger control. The number of interventions in mergers has dropped over the years," he said.

"Unfortunately, and to some extent incomprehensibly the European mission so far has resisted calls to look into the EU merger regulation and the underlying substantive guidelines to better deal with killer acquisitions. We need reform here," Giegold said.

Giegold said the German government planned to give more powers to the country's cartel office.

"We will look into giving more flexibility to the Bundeskartellamt in this regard in regard with its market internal investigations when reforming our national competition law," he said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.64% 2346.68 Delayed Quote.-19.00%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.20% 2485.07 Delayed Quote.-25.47%
APPLE INC. 0.96% 159.48 Delayed Quote.-10.19%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.22% 45.06 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.43% 212.03 Delayed Quote.-36.96%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
07:17aGermany urges Vestager to consider company breakups in EU antitrust reforms
RE
05:58aREFILE-UPDATE 1-German regulator imposes tougher rules on Facebook owner Meta
RE
05:50aRAADR, INC. (OTCMKTS : RDAR) To Fight Cyberbullying On Social Platforms (TWTR, FB, FDBL, I..
AQ
05:39aFacebook Parent Meta Under Increased Competition Scrutiny In Germany
MT
05/03ELON MUSK : Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
RE
05/03Facebook-owner Meta opens access to AI large language model
RE
05/03SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mixed; Chegg Slumps 28%
MT
05/03Wall Street struggles for direction as Fed decision looms
RE
05/03Amazon Ads Cost 68 Percent Less Than Google Ads and 44 Percent Less Than Facebook Ads, ..
AQ
05/03SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Chegg Poised to Plummet
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 660 M - -
Net cash 2022 47 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 574 B 574 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 212,03 $
Average target price 294,78 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-36.96%573 822
TWITTER, INC.13.07%37 278
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-7.70%36 150
MATCH GROUP, INC.-40.25%22 563
BUMBLE INC.-27.64%3 172
GREE, INC.16.06%1 309