Germany urges Vestager to consider company breakups in EU antitrust reforms

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust rules should be
beefed up to allow regulators to break up companies for serious
breaches, German State Secretary Sven Giegold said on Wednesday,
urging EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager to consider this
when reforming regulations.
Rules known as Regulation 1/2003, in force since 2004, have
allowed Vestager to go after Alphabet unit Google,
Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft
and Intel, and impose billions of euros in fines.
Vestager's proposal to reform the rules came as companies
complained about lengthy proceedings and demands for information
ranging from minutiae to complex data.
Giegold, state secretary at the German Ministry for Economic
Affairs and Climate Action, said Vestager should be bolder.
"Market investigations and structural remedies should also
be on the table for the upcoming review of the regulation 1/2003
that Vice President Margaret Vestager has announced recently,"
he told a conference organised by the German cartel office.
Giegold said European Union merger rules could also do with
an update to strengthen them, in particular against big
companies acquiring smaller rivals to close them down.
"One particular area where we need reinforcement is EU
merger control. The number of interventions in mergers has
dropped over the years," he said.
"Unfortunately, and to some extent incomprehensibly the
European mission so far has resisted calls to look into the EU
merger regulation and the underlying substantive guidelines to
better deal with killer acquisitions. We need reform here,"
Giegold said.
Giegold said the German government planned to give more
powers to the country's cartel office.
"We will look into giving more flexibility to the
Bundeskartellamt in this regard in regard with its market
internal investigations when reforming our national competition
law," he said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
Editing by Mark Potter)