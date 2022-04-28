Global shares rise as earnings boost; U.S. dollar hits 20-year high

(Adds latest figures)
* Dovish BOJ pounds yen to 20-yr low of 131/dollar
* Nasdaq Composite up 1.06%; Euro STOXX 600 up 0.39%
WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar
touched its highest since 2002 on Thursday as the Bank of Japan
strengthened its commitment to ultra-low interest rates, while
U.S. and European shares rose with strong earnings reports
offsetting gloomy U.S. economic data.
The yen dropped to a 20-year low and breached 131
per dollar, levels that had previously been highlighted as
intervention territory, after the Bank of Japan vowed to buy
unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds daily to defend its yield
target.
The fall of the Japanese currency sent the U.S. dollar to a
fresh high, weakened emerging market currencies and pushed
borrowing costs for U.S. dollars in currency derivatives markets
sharply higher.
The stronger dollar kept gold prices under pressure. Oil
prices rose by $1 a barrel in choppy trading as investors
weighed tightening Russian supplies and the prospect of slowing
demand in China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.16 points,
or 0.41%, to 33,439.09, the S&P 500 gained 35.28 points,
or 0.84%, to 4,219.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added
132.73 points, or 1.06%, to 12,621.66 by 11:17 a.m. EST (1517
GMT).
Technology stocks gained on strong earnings, led by a rally
in Facebook parent Meta Platforms.
Those gains supported Wall Street even after the U.S.
Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate that gross
domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last quarter.
The MSCI world equity index rose 4.91 points
or 0.75%, to 658.81.
European stocks gained on solid corporate earnings. The
pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.39%. Indexes in Frankfurt
and Paris both rose.
London-listed bank Standard Chartered jumped 13%
after upbeat quarterly earnings. Its Hong Kong-listed shares
had earlier gained more than 10%.
"Markets were quite fearful at the start of the earnings
season but Meta's earnings last night seems to have calmed
sentiment," said Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager at
Bluebay Asset Management in London. "It looks like we have
turned a corner for the outlook for U.S. stocks and that should
provide some relief to investors watching the dollar's rise."
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.93%.
The BoJ's move was in stark contrast with investors'
conviction that U.S. interest rates are about to start going up
quickly and it jolted the dollar higher.
"The message from the monetary policy statement this morning
is that the Bank of Japan refuses to budge, sticking with its
unlimited bond buying plan to defend the 0.25% 10-year yield
target," said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group.
The euro hit a five-year low against the dollar of $1.04695
before paring losses. It was still on track for its
worst monthly performance since January 2015.
The euro's drop to its lowest since 2017 is rekindling the
possibility it will reach parity against the dollar for the
first time in two decades, as fears of a euro zone recession
encourage investors to pile on the bearish bets.
The weaker yen and euro pushed the dollar index as high as
103.930, its highest level since December 2002.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.75%, its best day in two
weeks, as investors cheered the weaker currency that helps
Japanese exporters. Japanese government bonds had their best
rally in a month.
U.S. government bonds rose after signs of strength in the
U.S. job market outweighed an expected decline in economic
growth in the first quarter.
Investors expect that U.S. rates are rising and that next
week's Federal Reserve meeting will bring the first of several
consecutive 50-basis-point hikes.
Oil prices were up, with Brent crude futures gaining
0.85% and U.S. crude up by 1.44%.
Spot gold prices edged higher after touching their
lowest level in two months on the dollar's rally.
