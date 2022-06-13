Google, Facebook, Twitter will have to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines - sources

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google
, Facebook, Twitter and other tech
companies will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and
fake accounts on their platforms or risk hefty fines under an
updated EU code of practice, people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
The European Commission will publish the updated code of
practice on disinformation on Thursday as part of its crackdown
against fake news, the people said.
Introduced in 2018, the voluntary code will now become a
co-regulation scheme, with responsibility shared between the
regulators and the signatories to the code.
The updated code will spell out more examples of
manipulative behaviour such as deepfakes and fake accounts which
the signatories will have to tackle, the people said.
Deepfakes are hyperrealistic forgeries created by computer
techniques that have triggered alarm worldwide in particular
when they are used in a political context.
The code will also be linked to tough new EU rules known as
the Digital Services Act agreed by the 27-country European Union
earlier this year which has a section on combating
disinformation.
In effect, it means companies which fail to live up to their
obligations under the code can face fines of as much as 6% of
their global turnover, the people said.
"From Brexit to the Russian war on Ukraine, over the past
years, well-known social networks have allowed disinformation
and destabilisation strategies to spread without restraint –
even making money out of it. Disinformation cannot remain a
source of revenue," EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who is
leading the EU's crackdown on disinformation, told Reuters in a
statement.
"The best antidote is to cut off its funding in a clear-cut
manner. Platforms should no longer receive a single euro from
spreading disinformation. Demonetisation is a cornerstone of the
code of practice against disinformation," he said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan
Fenton)