  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19 2022-06-13 pm EDT
168.04 USD   -4.29%
01:07pGOOGLE, META, TWITTER, MICROSOFT AND OTHER TECH COMPANIES WILL HAVE TO ADDRESS DEEPFAKES AND FAKE ACCOUNTS OR RISK EU FINES : Reuters
MT
01:05pGoogle, Facebook, Twitter will have to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines - sources
RE
12:26pGoogle, Facebook, Twitter will have to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google, Facebook, Twitter will have to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines - sources

06/13/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google , Facebook, Twitter and other tech companies will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms or risk hefty fines under an updated EU code of practice, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The European Commission will publish the updated code of practice on disinformation on Thursday as part of its crackdown against fake news, the people said.

Introduced in 2018, the voluntary code will now become a co-regulation scheme, with responsibility shared between the regulators and the signatories to the code.

The updated code will spell out more examples of manipulative behaviour such as deepfakes and fake accounts which the signatories will have to tackle, the people said.

Deepfakes are hyperrealistic forgeries created by computer techniques that have triggered alarm worldwide in particular when they are used in a political context.

The code will also be linked to tough new EU rules known as the Digital Services Act agreed by the 27-country European Union earlier this year which has a section on combating disinformation.

In effect, it means companies which fail to live up to their obligations under the code can face fines of as much as 6% of their global turnover, the people said.

"From Brexit to the Russian war on Ukraine, over the past years, well-known social networks have allowed disinformation and destabilisation strategies to spread without restraint – even making money out of it. Disinformation cannot remain a source of revenue," EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who is leading the EU's crackdown on disinformation, told Reuters in a statement.

"The best antidote is to cut off its funding in a clear-cut manner. Platforms should no longer receive a single euro from spreading disinformation. Demonetisation is a cornerstone of the code of practice against disinformation," he said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.41% 2148.6 Delayed Quote.-23.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.35% 0.85749 Delayed Quote.1.63%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.48% 167.7601 Delayed Quote.-47.80%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.13% 245.1 Delayed Quote.-24.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 32 382 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 475 B 475 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 175,57 $
Average target price 285,17 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-47.80%475 149
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY20.06%47 079
TWITTER, INC.-9.81%29 738
MATCH GROUP, INC.-42.02%21 899
BUMBLE INC.-10.34%3 932
GREE, INC.6.02%1 159