Grocery delivery app Instacart founder Mehta to step down as chairman

July 22 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart said on
Friday founder Apoorva Mehta would step down from his role as
chairman once the company goes public.
The company added Chief Executive Officer Fidji Simo will
succeed Mehta. Simo joined Instacart as CEO in August 2021 after
Mehta transitioned to executive chairman.
Simo was the head of Meta Inc's Facebook app before
joining Instacart.
Mehta said stepping down from the company's board would
allow him to pursue other opportunities.
In May, Instacart said it had confidentially filed with the
U.S. securities regulator to go public.
