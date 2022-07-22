Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:31 2022-07-22 pm EDT
169.50 USD   -7.46%
02:32pGrocery delivery app Instacart founder Mehta to step down as chairman
RE
02:12pStocks fall after touching six-week high, dollar weaker after U.S. data
RE
01:26pELON MUSK : Twitter blames Musk, weak ad market for revenue drop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grocery delivery app Instacart founder Mehta to step down as chairman

07/22/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
July 22 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart said on Friday founder Apoorva Mehta would step down from his role as chairman once the company goes public.

The company added Chief Executive Officer Fidji Simo will succeed Mehta. Simo joined Instacart as CEO in August 2021 after Mehta transitioned to executive chairman.

Simo was the head of Meta Inc's Facebook app before joining Instacart.

Mehta said stepping down from the company's board would allow him to pursue other opportunities.

In May, Instacart said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 B - -
Net income 2022 31 430 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 B 512 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 183,17 $
Average target price 264,77 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-45.54%512 256
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY18.11%45 061
TWITTER, INC.-8.56%30 414
MATCH GROUP, INC.-43.53%21 328
BUMBLE INC.4.84%4 598
GREE, INC.0.94%1 073